Overview

Dr. Mihai Lupovici, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Lupovici works at Mihai Z Lupovici MD PA in East Windsor, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.