Dr. Mihai Lupovici, MD
Overview
Dr. Mihai Lupovici, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in East Windsor, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
M. Lupovici M.d. P.A.254 Princeton Hightstown Rd, East Windsor, NJ 08520 Directions (609) 448-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr ever !!! I had my colonoscopy with him , he did the procedure without anesthesia because I requested and was really good , exactly like he explained to me no painful but uncomfortable at some points nothing unbearable! I’m getting close to get another one and I trust him ?? % his is a sweet Dr with very nice manners and make you feel good be a you can see his knowledge when you talking with him . After all what I talk about him my husband and 2 daughters visiting too . Great Dr !
About Dr. Mihai Lupovici, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Internal Medicine
