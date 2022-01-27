Overview of Dr. Modupe Idowu, MD

Dr. Modupe Idowu, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Idowu works at UT Physicians Internal Medicine in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.