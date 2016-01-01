Overview

Dr. Mohammad Ashfaq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Ashfaq works at Liver Consultants Of Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Esophageal Varices and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.