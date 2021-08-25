Overview of Dr. Mohammad Khan, DO

Dr. Mohammad Khan, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine (Illinois), 2004 and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Khan works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL with other offices in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Cigna-HealthSpring as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.