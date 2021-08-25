Dr. Mohammad Khan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Khan, DO
Dr. Mohammad Khan, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine (Illinois), 2004 and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 308, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-7730
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 3280, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (630) 527-7730
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
Ratings & Reviews
Dr took time with me and really listened to what I had to say. He never rushed me and sat and talked with me and my husband. All his nurses Amy and Dottie were so nice and answered all my concerns. Dr Khan gave me my life back and for that I will always be thankful!
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982912655
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center|John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, Illinois, 2010|University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County|Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois, 2006
- Loyola University Medical Center|Loyola University Medical Center, 2005
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA|Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine (Illinois), 2004
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
