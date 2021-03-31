Dr. Mohammad Mostafavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mostafavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mohammad Mostafavi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mohammad Mostafavi, MD
Dr. Mohammad Mostafavi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Noble Hospital, Cooley Dickinson Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Mostafavi works at
Dr. Mostafavi's Office Locations
Urology Group of Western New England PC3640 Main St Ste 103, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 785-5321
Westfield Location115 W Silver St, Westfield, MA 01085 Directions (413) 785-5321
Urology Group of Western New England, PC61 Locust St, Northampton, MA 01060 Directions (413) 785-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Noble Hospital
- Cooley Dickinson Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Aspirus Network, Inc.
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been taking care of my health issue for almost eight years. He is always very pleasant and caring. He treats me like I was his own family member. For a cancer patient, I am able to survive till today, due to his excellent skills and lovable personality. He is the best doctor I have ever had.
About Dr. Mohammad Mostafavi, MD
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- Ucsd Med Center
- Tufts University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mostafavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mostafavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mostafavi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mostafavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mostafavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mostafavi.
