Overview of Dr. Moises Mitrani, MD

Dr. Moises Mitrani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Mitrani works at Mitrani & Drucker in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peritonsillar Abscess, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.