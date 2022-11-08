Dr. Mounzer Agha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mounzer Agha, MD
Overview of Dr. Mounzer Agha, MD
Dr. Mounzer Agha, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber, Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital, Upmc Altoona, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Agha's Office Locations
Upmc Cancer Centers5115 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 235-1020
- 2 5115 Centre Avenue 3 Flr Hillman Ctr, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 864-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Chan Soon- Shiong Medical Center At Windber
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Jefferson Hospital
- Upmc Altoona
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agha was wonderful to my husband when he had MDS and so kind to me. It will be nine years but I will never forget what a wonderful man and doctor he is.
About Dr. Mounzer Agha, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1669442638
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agha accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agha has seen patients for Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, Myeloma and Acute Lymphoid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Agha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agha.
