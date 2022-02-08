Dr. Hreh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muhanad Hreh, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhanad Hreh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Hreh works at
Locations
Anesthesia Associates1 Saint Joseph Dr, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 313-2963
Pikeville Medical Center Inc911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-2213
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and thorough. Dr. Hreh was friendly, confident, reassuring and took time to answer any and all of my questions. Highly recommended!!
About Dr. Muhanad Hreh, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1982193702
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hreh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hreh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.