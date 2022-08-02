Overview

Dr. Munford Yates, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Yates works at Lifestyle Medicine at Galen in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Duodenal Polypectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.