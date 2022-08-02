Dr. Yates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munford Yates, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Munford Yates, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Yates works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Galen Digestive Health2200 E 3rd St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 643-2500Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Galen Gastroenterology1651 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 308-0390
- 3 5600 Brainerd Rd Ste H100, Chattanooga, TN 37411 Directions (423) 308-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yates?
Dr Yates just performed my colonoscopy at Memorial North Park. I was so impressed by his personable, professional approach and the friendly, competent health care services provided by his and Memorial’s staff—from the intake specialist, to the anesthesiologist and nurse anesthetist, nurses, techs, transporters, and volunteers. It was a thoroughly competent and comforting experience. And thanks to the Chaplain for the 9 am broadcast prayer. Everything about Dr Yates and his team at Memorial confirms to me the high quality healthcare services Memorial North Park provides. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. Thanks again Dr Yates! 10/10!
About Dr. Munford Yates, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1104892017
Education & Certifications
- University Of Al Hospital
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yates accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yates works at
Dr. Yates has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hemorrhoids and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.