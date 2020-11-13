Overview of Dr. Myhoa Kaas, DPM

Dr. Myhoa Kaas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Kaas works at My Hoa Kaas Dpm PC in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.