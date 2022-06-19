See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (66)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD

Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Diaz-Ramirez works at Comprehensive Pain Center of Sarasota Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diaz-Ramirez's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Pain Center of Sarasota Inc.
    1921 Waldemere St Ste 607, Sarasota, FL 34239 (941) 363-9440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 66 ratings
    Patient Ratings (66)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Jun 19, 2022
    Kind, caring, and compassionate
    Helene — Jun 19, 2022
    About Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1033215546
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz-Ramirez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Ramirez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diaz-Ramirez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz-Ramirez works at Comprehensive Pain Center of Sarasota Inc. in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Diaz-Ramirez’s profile.

    Dr. Diaz-Ramirez has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diaz-Ramirez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    66 patients have reviewed Dr. Diaz-Ramirez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz-Ramirez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz-Ramirez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz-Ramirez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

