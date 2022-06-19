Overview of Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD

Dr. Myrdalis Diaz-Ramirez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF PR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Diaz-Ramirez works at Comprehensive Pain Center of Sarasota Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.