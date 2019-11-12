Overview

Dr. Nabeel Koro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center and Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Koro works at Methodist Charlton Gastroenterology in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.