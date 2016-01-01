Dr. Nabil Dahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Dahi, MD
Dr. Nabil Dahi, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
San Dimas Pain Management Medical Center Inc125 Wheeler Ave, Arcadia, CA 91006 Directions (626) 294-4866
- Huntington Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Anesthesiology
- English, Arabic
- Providence Hospital
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Dahi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dahi speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Dahi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dahi.
