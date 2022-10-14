Dr. Nabil Gerges, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nabil Gerges, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nabil Gerges, DO
Dr. Nabil Gerges, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Gerges works at
Dr. Gerges' Office Locations
Access Imaging Center2250 Drew St, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 797-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gerges changed my life. I have a high neck injury and am able to enjoy life again. He is the best. Highly experienced, knowledgeable, and the most personable doctor I know. Dr Gerges succeeded where many before him did not.
About Dr. Nabil Gerges, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerges has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerges has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerges speaks Arabic.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.