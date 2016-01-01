Overview of Dr. Nadia Pelaez, MD

Dr. Nadia Pelaez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Pelaez works at West Park Medical Group PC in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.