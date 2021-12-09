See All Neurologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Natalie Moreo, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Natalie Moreo, MD

Dr. Natalie Moreo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Moreo works at USF HEALTH THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moreo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Usf Dermatology Laboratory
    12901 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 396-9478
  2. 2
    USF Health Morsani Center for Advanced Healthcare
    13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 821-8038
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

ImPACT Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evoked Potential Test
ImPACT Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evoked Potential Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ImPACT Testing
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Evoked Potential Test
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Functional Movement Screening
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Epilepsy
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Sleep Apnea
Tension Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2021
    ,
    — Dec 09, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Natalie Moreo, MD
    About Dr. Natalie Moreo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    NPI Number
    • 1780067025
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Dr. Moreo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moreo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moreo works at USF HEALTH THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Moreo’s profile.

    Dr. Moreo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moreo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moreo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moreo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

