Overview of Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD

Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Shafi works at Kessler Lipman Orthopedics in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.