See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD

Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Shafi works at Kessler Lipman Orthopedics in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Shafi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kessler Sports Medicine Center
    2900 N Military Trl Ste 230, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 491-7758
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shafi?

    Apr 13, 2021
    Dr Shafi is the best! Very knowledgeable and great at finding the issue and providing the right solution. Highly recommended.
    — Apr 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shafi to family and friends

    Dr. Shafi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shafi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD.

    About Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841266723
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Palmetto Health Richland
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clin Found
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shafi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shafi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Shafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shafi works at Kessler Lipman Orthopedics in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shafi’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Shafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shafi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.