Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD
Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Shafi's Office Locations
Kessler Sports Medicine Center2900 N Military Trl Ste 230, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (954) 491-7758Monday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shafi is the best! Very knowledgeable and great at finding the issue and providing the right solution. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Naveed Shafi, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841266723
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Richland
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
