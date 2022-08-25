Dr. Nehal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nehal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nehal Shah, MD
Dr. Nehal Shah, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with VCU Medical Center Main Hospital.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
VCU Medical Center Rheumatology417 N 11th St Fl 4, Richmond, VA 23298 Directions (804) 828-9341
Hospital Affiliations
- VCU Medical Center Main Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah has been the best Rheumatologist I have ever been to. She is caring and listens. I have many arthritic diseases and my body is difficult. She put her hand on mine and said she would never give up on me. Than you Dr. Shah!!!
About Dr. Nehal Shah, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Gujarat University / N.H.L. Municipal Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
