Dr. Neil Edison, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (30)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neil Edison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Edison works at Neil H Edison MD PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christian Seda MD PA
    3107 Stirling Rd Ste 103, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 986-1179

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 12, 2020
    Dr. Edison is great. He hit the nail on the head the first time I say him with my diagnosis. His office manager Pamela is fantastic too. I've seen other Dr's who just completely lack a personality or people skills and Dr. Edison is not one of them. Highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Neil Edison, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 54 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952599102
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • New York Medical College
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Edison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Edison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Edison works at Neil H Edison MD PA in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Edison’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Edison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

