Dr. Neil Edison, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Neil Edison, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Edison, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Edison works at
Locations
Christian Seda MD PA3107 Stirling Rd Ste 103, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 Directions (954) 986-1179
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Edison is great. He hit the nail on the head the first time I say him with my diagnosis. His office manager Pamela is fantastic too. I've seen other Dr's who just completely lack a personality or people skills and Dr. Edison is not one of them. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Neil Edison, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1952599102
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- New York Medical College
- Psychiatry
