Dr. Nicholas Avgeropoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avgeropoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Avgeropoulos, MD
Overview of Dr. Nicholas Avgeropoulos, MD
Dr. Nicholas Avgeropoulos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Avgeropoulos works at
Dr. Avgeropoulos' Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Scripts1400 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-7218
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Avgeropoulos?
He is the Best doctor in the world. A genius. A dedicated doctor. Compassionate. He saved my life.He worked very hard to find out what was wrong with me
About Dr. Nicholas Avgeropoulos, MD
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881647378
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Avgeropoulos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Avgeropoulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avgeropoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Avgeropoulos works at
Dr. Avgeropoulos has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Avgeropoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Avgeropoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Avgeropoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avgeropoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avgeropoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.