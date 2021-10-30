Dr. Kokot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Niels Kokot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Niels Kokot, MD
Dr. Niels Kokot, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokot's Office Locations
- 1 1500 San Pablo St Ste 5100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
- 2 1450 San Pablo St Ste 5100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5790
-
3
Keck Med Ctr USC ENT/Head Sgy1520 San Pablo St Ste 4600, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5790
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kolkot, is an awesome and caring surgeon. He makes you feel important. He is a no nonsense straight shooter, which I appreciate. He has guided me through cancer of the throat and tongue. He truly cares and is understanding. I highly recommend him. I have other orthopedic issues and only wish my doctors approached my medical needs like Dr. Kokot. He is never in a rush and explains everything thoroughly. Thank you Dr. Kokot.
About Dr. Niels Kokot, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kokot accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kokot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kokot has seen patients for Bell's Palsy, Dysphagia and Oral Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kokot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kokot speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.