Overview

Dr. Nikhil Gupta, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Nyack Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at RUTGERS - ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON MEDICAL SCHOOL in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.