Overview of Dr. Nivea Ribas, MD

Dr. Nivea Ribas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ribas works at NIVEA R RIBAS, MD in Miami Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.