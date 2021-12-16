Dr. Nivea Ribas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ribas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nivea Ribas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nivea Ribas, MD
Dr. Nivea Ribas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami Lakes, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Ribas works at
Dr. Ribas' Office Locations
-
1
Nivea R. Ribas M D P A5801 NW 151st St Ste 206, Miami Lakes, FL 33014 Directions (305) 826-3931
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
professional,knowledge, and patient. Thanks Doctor Ribas
About Dr. Nivea Ribas, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1699773895
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ribas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ribas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ribas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ribas works at
Dr. Ribas has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ribas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ribas speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ribas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ribas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ribas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ribas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.