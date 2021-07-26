Overview of Dr. Olatunde Osofisan, DPM

Dr. Olatunde Osofisan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.



Dr. Osofisan works at CityMD in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.