Dr. Osofisan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olatunde Osofisan, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Olatunde Osofisan, DPM
Dr. Olatunde Osofisan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown.
Dr. Osofisan works at
Dr. Osofisan's Office Locations
Williamsburg Neighborhood Health Ctr99 Division Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Directions (718) 599-6200
Brooklyn Hospital Center121 DeKalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 250-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Meeting Dr. Tunde would be the best chance of my life. He took care of my mums health with such passionate and commitment we couldn’t be more grateful as a family. What struck me most about Dr. Tunde is the countless cards, gifts and calls he gets from other patients and their families just grateful for his attention to detail, words of encouragement and how he has helped them heal. I always looked forward to our sessions when I had to take my mum, he’s a doctor and half.
About Dr. Olatunde Osofisan, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1306129341
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osofisan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osofisan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osofisan works at
Dr. Osofisan has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osofisan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Osofisan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osofisan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osofisan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osofisan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.