Dr. Olugbenga Aje, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Mangonia Park, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Olugbenga Aje, MD

Dr. Olugbenga Aje, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL. 

Dr. Aje works at Neurobehavioral Hosp of Plm Beaches N in Mangonia Park, FL with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Personality Disorders and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aje's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurobehavioral Hosp of Plm Beaches N
    993 45th St, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 257-3348
  2. 2
    3237 S 16th St Ste 310, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 389-3111
  3. 3
    West Palm Behavioral Health
    4631 N Congress Ave Ste 110, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 803-8219

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizophrenia
Personality Disorders
Cocaine Addiction
Schizophrenia
Personality Disorders
Cocaine Addiction

Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
    About Dr. Olugbenga Aje, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1104011774
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Olugbenga Aje, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aje is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aje has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aje has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aje has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Personality Disorders and Cocaine Addiction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aje on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Aje. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aje.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aje, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aje appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

