Overview of Dr. Olugbenga Aje, MD

Dr. Olugbenga Aje, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mangonia Park, FL.



Dr. Aje works at Neurobehavioral Hosp of Plm Beaches N in Mangonia Park, FL with other offices in Milwaukee, WI and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Personality Disorders and Cocaine Addiction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.