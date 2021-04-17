Dr. Omar Chaudhary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaudhary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Omar Chaudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Omar Chaudhary, MD
Dr. Omar Chaudhary, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD.
Dr. Chaudhary's Office Locations
Champlain Ophthalmology6430 Rockledge Dr Ste 270, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 493-9600
Friendship Ambulatory Surgery Center5550 Friendship Blvd Ste 270, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 215-7347
Capital Eye Care LLC6720A Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 493-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first time visit with Dr. Chaudry, he was patient, respectful and provided clear and thorough explanations. He was very reassuring. I would definitely go back to see him.
About Dr. Omar Chaudhary, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1992902381
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudhary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudhary accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaudhary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudhary has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaudhary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudhary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudhary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.