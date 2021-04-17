Overview of Dr. Omar Chaudhary, MD

Dr. Omar Chaudhary, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bethesda, MD.



Dr. Chaudhary works at Champlain Ophthalmology in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.