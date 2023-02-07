Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD
Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johns Creek, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.
Dr. Goltzer's Office Locations
Emory Johns Creek Hospital6335 Hospital Pkwy Ste 302, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (404) 778-8432Thursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
my experience with the total knee replacement w Dr Goltzer was phenomenal. My surgery and recovery have been without a hitch and 2 months post op i havent felt this good in a long long time. From pre-op thru post op to include physical therapy etc, the care has exceeded my expectations and i could not be happier. thank you soo much.
About Dr. Oren Goltzer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Medicine
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix
- University of Arizona - College of Medicine
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
