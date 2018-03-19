Dr. Oscar Guerra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oscar Guerra, MD
Overview
Dr. Oscar Guerra, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Med Center
Dr. Guerra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oscar R. Guerra Mdpa836 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 446-9658
-
2
Mercy Hospital Inc3663 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 854-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerra?
Dr. Guerra is my mothers doctor. He has treated her very with the upmost care through out the years. His staff is very helpful, from making appointments, refilling prescriptions and relaying information to the Doctor.
About Dr. Oscar Guerra, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1801818232
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Jersey Shore Med Center
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerra works at
Dr. Guerra has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.