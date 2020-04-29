Dr. Osman Latif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Latif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Osman Latif, MD
Dr. Osman Latif, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Watson Clinic LLP1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7000Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very polite and patient.
About Dr. Osman Latif, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568434868
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Latif accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Latif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Latif has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Latif speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Latif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latif.
