Overview of Dr. Padmaja Sai, MD

Dr. Padmaja Sai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Sai works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.