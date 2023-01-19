Dr. Padmaja Sai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Padmaja Sai, MD
Dr. Padmaja Sai, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Palm Coast61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 2818, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Directions (386) 586-2889
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have always received great and personal care with Dr Sai
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1013002880
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Sai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sai accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sai has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sai speaks Hindi.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Sai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sai.
