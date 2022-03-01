Overview of Dr. Padmarekha Rao, MD

Dr. Padmarekha Rao, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Rao works at Padmarekha Rao MD in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.