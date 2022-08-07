Overview of Dr. Pamela Gekas, DPM

Dr. Pamela Gekas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gekas works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.