Dr. Pamela Jakubowicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pamela Jakubowicz, MD is a Dermatologist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Montefiore Medical Specialists495 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (866) 633-8255
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
One of the most knowledgeable, caring Doctors in Westchester.
About Dr. Pamela Jakubowicz, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Jakubowicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jakubowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jakubowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jakubowicz has seen patients for Rash, Athlete's Foot and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jakubowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jakubowicz speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakubowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakubowicz.
