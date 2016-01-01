Dr. Jorge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paolo Jorge, MD
Overview of Dr. Paolo Jorge, MD
Dr. Paolo Jorge, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Jorge works at
Dr. Jorge's Office Locations
Mayo Clinic Hospital5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 301-8394
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 310, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paolo Jorge, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jorge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jorge has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jorge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorge. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jorge.
