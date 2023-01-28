See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Northridge, CA
Dr. Parham Amini, MD

Pain Medicine
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Parham Amini, MD

Dr. Parham Amini, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Amini works at Innovative Pain & Spine Physicians in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northridge Advanced Surgery Center
    8331 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 621-0019
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Endeavor Surgical Center
    8327 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 718-8450
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 28, 2023
    The best doctor, very caring, knowledgeable, and he takes time to explain the condition.
    Anahid M — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Parham Amini, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942558556
    Education & Certifications

    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.