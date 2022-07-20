Dr. Papadopoulos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Papadopoulos, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Papadopoulos, MD
Dr. Patricia Papadopoulos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Papadopoulos' Office Locations
Cedar Medical Center1901 S Cedar St Ste 201, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 459-6715
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Covington Medical Center
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Papadopoulus was the most thorough and knowledgeable doctor I had been examined by when having a serious multi problem disorder. She did not leave one rock unturned in searching for what was , or was not, going on in my then very damaged body. As she continued she was very thorough in explaining every step she was doing with me And why she was doing it, and carefully considered and answered my many questions and ideas. I would, and have recommended her to those I truly care about. She is a superior doctor and person.
About Dr. Patricia Papadopoulos, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Calvin College
Frequently Asked Questions
