Overview of Dr. Patricia Papadopoulos, MD

Dr. Patricia Papadopoulos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Multicare Covington Medical Center, MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.



Dr. Papadopoulos works at MultiCare Rheumatology Specialists - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.