Overview of Dr. Paul Bell, MD

Dr. Paul Bell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Bell works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.