Dr. Paul Fishbein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Fishbein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Fishbein works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Kendall at Baptist Medical Arts Building8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 306W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 596-9966
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
great dr.
About Dr. Paul Fishbein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishbein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishbein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishbein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishbein has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fishbein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fishbein speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishbein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishbein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishbein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Fishbein can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.