Overview

Dr. Paul Fishbein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. Fishbein works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastrointestinal Malabsorption along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.