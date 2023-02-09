Dr. Paul Guidos III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guidos III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Guidos III, MD
Overview of Dr. Paul Guidos III, MD
Dr. Paul Guidos III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They graduated from University of Missouri–Kansas City and is affiliated with Lee's Summit Medical Center, Belton Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Guidos III' Office Locations
KCUC Lee’s Summit451 NW Murray Rd, Lees Summit, MO 64081 Directions (816) 832-2517
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Guidos III, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1982018776
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- University of Missouri–Kansas City
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guidos III has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guidos III accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guidos III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Guidos III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guidos III.
