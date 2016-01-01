Dr. Paul Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Katz, MD
Dr. Paul Katz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Great Neck310 E Shore Rd Ste 203, Great Neck, NY 11023 Directions (516) 482-8657
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- General Surgery
- 57 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, General Surgery Malcolm Grow Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Malcolm Grow U.S. Air Force Medical Center
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Abdominoplasty and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katz speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
