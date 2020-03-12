Overview

Dr. Paul Mather, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.