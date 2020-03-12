Dr. Paul Mather, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Mather, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Mather, MD is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lancaster General Hospital and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3400 Civic Center Blvd Ste 2, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2019
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Mather is probably the best specialist I have ever met. He has a great bedside manner and is an expert in congestive heart failure among other heart issues. He has been my cardiologist for 14 years and I believe he is the main reason I am still alive after two bouts of heart failure.
About Dr. Paul Mather, MD
- Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
