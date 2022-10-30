See All Gastroenterologists in Bloomfield, CT
Dr. Paul Shapiro, MD

Gastroenterology
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Dr. Shapiro works at Connecticut GI in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Gastrointestinal PC
    6 Northwestern Dr Ste 302, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 257-4573
  2. 2
    300 Western Blvd Ste A, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 243-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency


Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Paul Shapiro, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386748994
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hospital of Saint Raphael
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hobart College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

