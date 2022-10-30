Dr. Paul Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Shapiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Locations
Connecticut Gastrointestinal PC6 Northwestern Dr Ste 302, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Directions (860) 257-4573
- 2 300 Western Blvd Ste A, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 243-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Shapiro and his staff provided exceptional care. They were efficient, caring and very interested in my wellbeing. I recommend them highly.
About Dr. Paul Shapiro, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1386748994
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- University Of Illinois
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Hobart College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro works at
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
