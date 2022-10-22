Overview of Dr. Paul Thomas, MD

Dr. Paul Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They completed their residency with Campbell Fdn



Dr. Thomas works at Anesthesia Medical Group in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.