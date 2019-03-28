Dr. Enam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pear Enam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pear Enam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI) and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center and Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital.
Gastroenterology Associates Pear M. Enam M.d. PA11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 250, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 733-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
- Wellspan Waynesboro Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Enam is very thorough. He is always very nice and listens to all of my concerns. He takes his time and I never feel rushed. I always feel comfortable with him and he always treats me with respect. I highly recommend Dr Enam and his entire staff.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Enam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Enam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Enam has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Enam speaks Bengali.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Enam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enam.
