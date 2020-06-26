See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Peiyun Chu, ME

Sleep Medicine
3.0 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peiyun Chu, ME

Dr. Peiyun Chu, ME is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. 

Dr. Chu works at Neurological Specialties of Long Island Pllc in Great Neck, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Specialties of Long Island Pllc
    170 Great Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 482-2919

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 26, 2020
    I went to see Dr.Chu for my low back pain, she is a great doctor, very patient and kind! Most important, she helped me with my pain!!
    — Jun 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peiyun Chu, ME
    About Dr. Peiyun Chu, ME

    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1467520536
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chu works at Neurological Specialties of Long Island Pllc in Great Neck, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chu’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

