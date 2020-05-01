See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Peng Chen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peng Chen, MD

Dr. Peng Chen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from TOKYO WOMENS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at UT Cardiothoracic and Vascular in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Office
    6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Subdural Hemorrhage
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Stroke
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 01, 2020
    Dr. Chen is a highly skilled provider with excellent bedside manner. He quickly diagnosed me and provided a successful intervention within weeks. His assistant Marly is a dream! They are both always available and ready to answer any questions that I may have.
    — May 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Peng Chen, MD
    About Dr. Peng Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1053331900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TOKYO WOMENS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
