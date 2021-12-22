Overview of Dr. Perry Shieh, MD

Dr. Perry Shieh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Shieh works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.