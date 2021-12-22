See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Perry Shieh, MD

Neurology
2.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Perry Shieh, MD

Dr. Perry Shieh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Dr. Shieh works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shieh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of California - Los Angeles Medical Center
    300 Medical Plz Ste B-200, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 853-6996

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Myasthenia Gravis
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan

Treatment frequency



Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Perry Shieh, MD

    • Neurology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588683395
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Perry Shieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shieh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shieh works at UCLA Medical Center Neurology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shieh’s profile.

    Dr. Shieh has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Shieh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shieh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shieh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shieh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

