Dr. Pervaiz Rahman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Rahman works at Dallas Medical Physician Group in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Reflux Esophagitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.