Dr. Peter Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
South Valley ENT - West Jordan3584 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 Directions (801) 566-8304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Aspen Facial Plastic Surgery4651 W 13400 S Ste 120, Riverton, UT 84096 Directions (801) 566-8304Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is a great Doctor! I trust him with mine and my families care! He explains options very well! Would recommend him highly!
About Dr. Peter Anderson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043444516
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- University of Utah
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
