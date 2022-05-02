See All Otolaryngologists in West Jordan, UT
Dr. Peter Anderson, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
14 years of experience

Dr. Peter Anderson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jordan Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Anderson works at South Valley Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates in West Jordan, UT with other offices in Riverton, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Otitis Media and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    South Valley ENT - West Jordan
    3584 W 9000 S, West Jordan, UT 84088 (801) 566-8304
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Aspen Facial Plastic Surgery
    4651 W 13400 S Ste 120, Riverton, UT 84096 (801) 566-8304
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  Jordan Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Otitis Media
Sinusitis

Chronic Sinusitis
Otitis Media
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Vertigo
Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Reaction
Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Broken Nose
Cancer
Cholesteatoma
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Ear Disorders
ENT Cancer
Facial Fracture
Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Hyperacusis
Laryngeal Cancer
Laryngitis
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Loss of Taste
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Packing for Epitaxis
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pulmonary Disease
Salivary Gland Cyst
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Sore Throat
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Treatment for Nose Bleeds
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    Anthem
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    May 02, 2022
    Dr. Anderson is a great Doctor! I trust him with mine and my families care! He explains options very well! Would recommend him highly!
    Chelsea — May 02, 2022
    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    14 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1043444516
    University of Cincinnati
    Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    University of Utah
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Peter Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Otitis Media and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

