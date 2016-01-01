Dr. Peter Garcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Garcia, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Garcia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami / School of Medicine
Dr. Garcia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peter V. Garcia, M.D. P.A.836 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 202, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 224-1864
Hospital Affiliations
- Hialeah Hospital
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garcia?
About Dr. Peter Garcia, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1124075478
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia works at
Dr. Garcia speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garcia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garcia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.